LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was discovered shot and wounded in the elevator of a Woodland Hills apartment building early Wednesday morning.
The shooting occurred at a building in the 22000 block of Victory Boulevard sometime before 3 a.m.
Los Angeles police told CBSLA that a Good Samaritan found the victim in an elevator with a gunshot wound to her leg and called 911.
The woman was rushed by ambulance to a hospital. Her condition was not confirmed.
A person of interest was detained at the scene, police said. It’s unclear if he is a suspect.
There was no word on where exactly the shooting occurred and whether authorities had identified a possible motive.