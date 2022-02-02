LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds of mourners, including city and state leaders, gathered with friends and family of Fernando Arroyos, to bury the 27-year-old officer who was murdered in South Los Angeles.

“We’ve lost an angel in the City of Angels,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “We’ve lost somebody whose chapter is now written here and what chapter it was.”

On Jan. 10, Arroyos was shot and killed during an attempted robbery while house hunting with his girlfriend in South Los Angeles near the 8700 block of Beach Street. The three-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, exchanged gunfire with the assailants, striking one. However, one of the assailant’s rounds fatally wounded Arroyos, who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Four have been federally charged in connection to his murder.

“A young officer who held such promise for this city,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore. “[He was] violently and senselessly taken from us in a murderous act of violence over a few silver chains.”

Family, friends, city and state leaders and a sea of law enforcement brothers and sisters gathered at the Liberty Mosaic Deck at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills to remember his life and legacy. There, his mother was seen overcome with emotion as she grieved her only son, as her husband tried to comfort her.

“I know my words will be inadequate, but I will try to relay to you the love and support of the entire LAPD,” said Moore.

Present among the sea of blue were many officers from Olympic Station, where Arroyos was assigned. They shared their favorite memories of the late officer.

“You stood out among your peers so I asked where you went to school,” said his watch commander Lt. Rex Ingram. “You sarcastically answered, ‘I’m just an LAUSD student.’ I knew there was more to your story.”

Ingram continued to recount his favorite aspects of Arroyos.

“You always had a smile, you had compassion and had a work ethic that was invaluable to the people you encountered on and off duty,” said Ingram. “Your journey took you from Crenshaw High School to UC Berkeley, where you graduated with honors. From the East Bay to the field of your dreams at Elysian Park.

“Rest in peace, brother. We love you. We will take it from her mijo. Fernando, you are End of Watch.”

Arroyos’ mother said last month that her son wanted to be a police officer since he was 10 years old. Arroyos is survived by his mother, father, stepfather, grandfather and girlfriend.