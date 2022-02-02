INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Local health leaders are not backing off of any of the COVID-19 safety rules surrounding the Super Bowl, like requiring people to wear masks during the big game, since the virus is still circulating and, they said, Los Angeles County is still in a surge.

The COVID-19 safety protocols remained in place despite criticism that some public officials were caught not following the masking rules.

“Masking is a modest requirement that works. Masking does not affect a businesses bottom line and it certainly will not affect the attendance or our enjoyment of the game,” said LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

In LA County, anyone attending large events like last weekend’s NFC game or at the Super Bowl is required to wear a face covering at all times, except while eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.

People must also provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative PCR test a day or two before game day.

Photos of Governor Newsom, Mayor Eric Garcetti and other celebrities, like Magic Johnson, going mask-less at last Sunday’s NFC game went viral, sparking a debate over the county’s mask mandate.

Newsom acknowledge that he did take off his mask for a few moments during Sunday’s game and Mayor Garcetti has said he only removed his mask for a brief time to take a few photos.

“I wore my mask the entire game and when people ask for a photograph, I hold my breath and I put it here and people can see that. There’s a zero percent chance of infection from that, but we need to focus on is continue to get people vaccinated, make sure that when people are in closed spaces or for long periods of time, you know, not adhering to the advice, what spread happens. So, let’s focus on what’s real instead of what’s unreal. I’ll continue wearing my mask at every game, ” the mayor said.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County Health Director, also noted that during the NFC game, many people were observed not wearing masks, but said low compliance in particular settings with a critical safety measure is not a sufficient reason to end the requirement and that masking is a layer of protection that’s still needed.

“We’re constantly looking at the data and trying to figure out what responses make the most sense. So, you know, we’re still in surge. I think we reported over 15,000 new cases today. That’s still one of the highest number of new cases,” Dr. Ferrer said.

Officials said that part of the masking rule is to protect workers at the Super Bowl.

Everyone attending the game will receive a free N95 mask, which will be found on their seat. Also, the field at SoFi Stadium is being disinfected with ultra-violet lighting.

COVID-19 safety measures are in place for all Super Bowl related events in the community, including the Super Bowl Experience at the LA Convention Center.