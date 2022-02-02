LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The NFL is taking over the Los Angeles Convention Center ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

The interactive Super Bowl Experience will open Saturday at the Convention Center in downtown L.A.

It will run on Saturday and Sunday, and again from Feb. 10-12, just ahead of the Super Bowl, which will take place on Feb. 13.

The attraction will feature interactive games, an opportunity to take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and also get player autographs.

Among those who will be on hand will be Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

Further, fans who use Metro to get to the Super Bowl Experience will be eligible to receive 50% off their general admission tickets, which are $20 for those age 13 and older. The event is free for anyone 12 and under.

Fans will have to show their Metro TAP Card at the box office.

“We look forward to delivering an unforgettable, first-rate Super Bowl experience,” said Kathryn Schloessman, CEO of the L.A. Super Bowl Host Committee, in a statement. “That starts with ensuring fans have the resources necessary to safely and effectively navigate the city, from utilizing the LA Metro to navigate Downtown to the fan shuttle service at SoFi Stadium on gameday.”

Super Bowl LVI, between the hometown Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

