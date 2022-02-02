POMONA (CBSLA) — A Marshall Middle School student has been arrested on suspicion of posting shooting threats against his own campus and nearby Ganesha High School in Pomona.
Parents and students alerted Pomona Unified School District administrators on Monday evening to a social media post threatening to "shoot up" Marshall Middle and Ganesha High schools on Wednesday, according to Pomona police. Police did not identify the social media service where the threat was posted.
School resources officers identified the owner of the social media account where the threat had been posted as a Marshall Middle School student, who police say admitted to making the post as a joke. The student did not have access to a firearm, according to police.
Police say the students and faculty of Marshall Middle and Ganesha High schools were not in danger at any point, but threats of violence against schools, students, or faculty are investigated thoroughly and presented the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.
The student’s identity has been withheld, and no further information will be released about the case at this time. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 622-1241.