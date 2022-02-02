LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the nominees for this year’s induction class.
Lionel Richie is part of what is an impressive group of musicians.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Bicyclist Dragged By Vehicle In Felony Hit-And-Run
The list of nominees includes Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, and Duran Duran.READ MORE: Firearm Liability Insurance Motion Introduced By 3 LA City Councilmen
Eminem is nominated in his first year of eligibility ahead of his half-time super bowl performance.
Other nominees are Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Dolly Parton, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, a Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.MORE NEWS: Lyft Drivers Protest Ride-Sharing As Pandemic Continues
The final class will be revealed in May and the induction ceremony will be held in the fall.