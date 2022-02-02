LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Real estate mogul and possible Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso has tested positive for COVID-19, a representative said Wednesday.
Caruso, who is considering running for mayor, has only experienced mild symptoms.
“Rick is fully vaccinated and boosted, and he recently contracted what was fortunately a mild case of COVID. Rick is grateful to have fully recovered, and throughout he has not missed a beat on his daily political and business Zoom calls,” the representative said.
Caruso recently changed his voter registration to Democrat after a decade of being registered with no party preference.
He must file to run by Feb. 12. for the mayoral election which begins on June 7.
The top two candidates will square off in the election on Nov. 8.
