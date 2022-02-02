NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — One person was arrested after a SWAT standoff Tuesday night at the Newport Beach home of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Elizabeth Vargas.
READ MORE: Santa Ana Winds Whip Up Again In Southland, Blustery Conditions To Continue Through Weekend
The standoff began at about 5:45 p.m. at the home located on the Balboa Peninsula in the 100 block of East Oceanfront, near East Balboa Boulevard and Medina Way, according to Newport Beach police.
According to property records obtained by CBSLA, the home in question belongs to Vargas.READ MORE: Washington NFL Team Reveals Its New Name: The Commanders
Police reported that there were “possible felony suspects barricaded” inside.
At approximately 7:40 p.m., police confirmed they had one suspect in custody. Photos taken by TMZ showed a man being arrested, who TMZ identified as Vargas’ ex-boyfriend.
According to TMZ, he had showed up at the home, argued with Vargas and then barricaded himself inside her home. Vargas left prior to the standoff and was unhurt.MORE NEWS: LA Honors Famed Local Muralist With Robert Vargas Square
East Balboa Boulevard between Island Avenue and Coronado Street was closed during the standoff.