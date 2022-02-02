LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lyft drivers gathered to protest the reinstitution of certain ride-sharing policies as the pandemic continues into its third year.

“Lyft is threatening the drivers again,” said Esterphanie St. Juste, who has been driving with the company for about seven years.

Two weeks ago St. Juste and thousands of others received an email from Lyft informing drivers that shared rides would return to certain regions in Los Angeles.

“This is despite the pandemic getting worse,” said St. Juste.

Lyft states in the email that the experience has been updated with safety in mind. According to the company’s website, some of the changes include, share rides being limited to one passenger per pick up and no more than two passengers in a vehicle at one time. Additionally, the front passenger and back middle seats should always stay empty.

“You have no idea if the person next o you has gotten their shots if they have COVID or if it’s just a cold,” said St. Juste.

Two thousand drivers have filed a complaint with the company to ensure that Lyft does not restart shared rides.

“If they cared about the safety of drivers and passengers they wouldn’t be sending out these messages on the app to bring in shared rides,” said Taj, who was driving for the company since 2017.

Taj and the other drivers also filed a formal complaint to the state.

“We are going to take them to Cal OSHA and we are going to file a complaint,” said St. Juste.

She hopes that the state sides with the drivers.

Lyft drivers will hold another rally on Thursday near LAX. CBSLA has reached out to the company and are waiting for a response.