LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority facing a major shortage of drivers, the agency will begin reducing bus service later this month.

Beginning Feb. 20, Metro will temporarily reduce service to avoid more unexpected cancellations.

Metro said the reduction of operators has occurred due to a “perfect storm” that includes the national labor shortage, attrition greater than hiring and employees contracting COVID-19.

The Metro Board of Directors voted last Thursday to reduce service due to a bus operator shortage. Between Dec. 13 and Jan. 12, several bus lines had 20% or more of their trips cancelled due to the shortage.

Metro officials said the cancellations disproportionately impact “equity focused communities,” particularly in South L.A.

Beginning Feb. 20, bus service will be reduced by 800,000 “revenue service hours” or the time per year that a vehicle is available for service. Metro aims to begin service restoration in June 2022 at the earliest.

Metro bus operators began to leave the agency at higher rates than they were being hired in July 2021. Since that time, 356 bus operators have left the agency and only 207 were hired. In December, 11 were hired and 32 left.

According to Metro, reasons for people leaving include retirement, personal reasons, misconduct, new job acceptance and unsatisfactory performance.

The agency has about 3,119 bus operators, and needs to add an additional 448. It’s also down 28 rail operators, with only 298 currently working.

The bus operator shortage has increased bus service cancellations to about 10%-15%, up from the pre-pandemic cancellation average of about 1%-2%, Metro reported.

To hire additional bus operators, Metro is considering increasing their pay from $17.75 to $19.12 an hour as a six-month pilot.

In order for full service to be restored, Metro said it will need to have no more than 30 new COVID-19 cases per month among operators, have at least 3,677 bus operators and 326 rail operators, and reduce systemwide bus service cancellations to 2%, down from the current 10%-15%.

The agency will also have to reduce its “mandatory call back” to 200 per week, down from the current average of 800. The call backs are a process in which Metro orders staff to work on their days off, which has been occurring during the operator shortage.

