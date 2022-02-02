SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Love was in the air at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana on Tuesday as couples got married on 2/2/22.

“February 2nd, 2022 is a popular day to get married,” said groom Christopher Yanis.

With so many “two’s,” Tuesday marked a wedding date that’s hard to forget.

“Well, today just sounds so fun. 2,2,22 and it’s a day we’ll never forget for sure so we wanted to make it memorable,” said bride Belinda Negrete.

“It works perfectly because how can you forget that date you know, 2,2,22,” Yanis said.

Actually, 2/2/22 wasn’t the first choice for many of these newlyweds. They’d hoped for later in the month on a day with even more two’s.

But as it is, 2/2/22 was a busy wedding day.

“I think that’s my lucky number and we love that number,” said bride Kylie Le.

“The number two means that only me and my wife,” said groom Quang Truong.

Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen says the pandemic has brought many couples together. If you count walk in’s at the courthouse, 200 will tie the knot on this day.

“With the combination numbers of 2/2/22 people love the combinations. It’s special, it’s lucky and that’s why we’re fully booked,” said Nguyen.

Even busier than Tuesday is the wedding schedule for 2/22/22. Appointments are already booked.

Nguyen also has a surprise for lovebirds on Valentine’s evening. He will be staging candlelight weddings in this historic courtroom where many films have been made.

Instead of its normal closing hours, the department will be keeping its marriage services units open until 5:00 p.m. Due to high demand, appointments are highly recommended. Walk-ins are welcomed and will be served on a first-come, first-served basis; however, couples must complete an application online prior to visiting any of the offices.

To complete an application and/or to make an appointment visit ocrecorder.com.