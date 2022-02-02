LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Coachella is offering its fans the opportunity to get a lifetime pass to the hallowed music festival with the digital property known as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.
Coachella has launched three collections of NFTs. Buyers will receive a lifetime pass to Coachella.
The collectibles will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Collection owners will be able to get into special viewing areas and camp on the Safari Campgrounds, where tents can start at more than $10,000 a night.
“Coachella Collectibles are a first of its kind opportunity to own lifetime festival passes, unlock unique on-site experiences, physical items, digital collectibles, and future virtual adventures,” the festival said on its website.
Coachella Collectibles drop Friday, February 4th at 10am PT. Explore NFTs for sale below.
Coachella this year is being headlined by Harry Styles, Ye And Billie Eilish. It will take place the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.
Last year, the festival was canceled due to COVID. In 2020, the event was moved to October before being canceled entirely.