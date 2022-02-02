INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A San Francisco 49ers fan is in a medically induced coma after he was found outside SoFi Stadium suffering from severe injuries inflicted during the NFC Championship game against Los Angeles Rams.
READ MORE: Caught On Video: Bicyclist Dragged By Vehicle In Felony Hit-And-Run in Silver Lake
According to the Inglewood Police Department, the Los Angeles County fire department responded to Parking Lot L of SoFi Stadium where they found the victim, Oakland resident Daniel Luna. The victim was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where medical staff said that Luna was suffering from severe injuries believed to be sustained during an assault. While in the emergency room, Luna was placed into a medically induced coma.
Police do not believe any weapons were involved in the beating and believe that Luna’s attacker or attackers used bodily force to assault him.READ MORE: Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2022 Nominees
The medical staff informed Inglewood police and after an investigation officers determined the assault happened at SoFi Stadium. In conjunction, with SoFi security, IPD is working to locate cell phone footage and has begun to review security camera video.
As of Wednesday night, police have not released any suspect description. Luna also remains in a coma.MORE NEWS: Firearm Liability Insurance Motion Introduced By 3 LA City Councilmen
A family friend said that Luna was at the game alone after other friends had canceled their plans to go with him.