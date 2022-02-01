LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was shot and killed Tuesday just south of downtown Los Angeles, and police were searching for two suspects.
READ MORE: Rams Fans In Orange County Prep For The Big Game
The shooting was reported at about 1 p.m. outside a laundromat in the area of Maple Avenue and East 20th Street, near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was withheld pending notification of her next of kin, but the LAPD reported that she was in her 50s.READ MORE: UCLA Reverts To Remote Learning Following Threats From Former Instructor; Suspect Arrested In Colorado
Two suspects — a male and a female — fled the scene in a Honda Accord following the shooting, according to the LAPD. No further suspect description was provided.
Metro Blue (A) Line services were interrupted between the San Pedro and Grand stations for an unknown duration as authorities investigated the shooting.MORE NEWS: Azusa Motorcycle Officer Involved In Fatal Collision With Bicyclist
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)