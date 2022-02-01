BREAKING:Tom Brady Officially Announces His Retirement
By CBSLA Staff
CHINO (CBSLA) — A pickup truck smashed through an entire mobile home in Chino injuring some occupants.

(Credit: CBS)

According to authorities, two ambulances were requested at the scene. A gas line was struck, however, fire crews were able to shut it off at the meter.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. The homeowner’s dog was killed.

Chino Police Department is on the scene of the crash off of 4400 Philadelphia Street.