CHINO (CBSLA) — A pickup truck smashed through an entire mobile home in Chino injuring some occupants.
According to authorities, two ambulances were requested at the scene. A gas line was struck, however, fire crews were able to shut it off at the meter.
Chino Police Department is on the scene of the crash off of 4400 Philadelphia Street.