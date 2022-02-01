LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people were injured in a house fire in Pico-Union early Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported at 12:10 a.m. at a two-story home in the 1200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find that the fire had also spread to two adjacent homes, one of which was vacant.
It took 93 firefighters just over 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
Two people were injured. Their conditions were unknown.
The circumstances of the fire and the extent of the damage to all three homes was unclear. The vacant home suffered only minor exterior damage, the fire department said.
There was no word on a cause.