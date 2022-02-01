LOS ANGELES (AP/CBSLA) — Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, following his former coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to the Trojans.
Williams posted his long-awaited announcement on social media Tuesday, a video that included the former five-star recruit in a USC uniform and famous Trojans fan Snoop Dogg rapping.
Williams started seven games last season for Oklahoma and passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Riley left Oklahoma after the regular season to take the job at USC and when Williams entered the transfer portal in January, it was widely speculated that the Trojans would be his choice.
The 38-year-old Riley, who spent the last five seasons with Oklahoma, will look to turn around a program that has been mired in mediocrity over the past decade.
The hiring drew praise from several USC legends, including 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, and 2005 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.)