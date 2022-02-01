AZUSA (CBSLA) – Authorities with California Highway Patrol have issued a SIGAlert on the eastbound side of State Route 60 at South Azusa Avenue, near Hacienda Heights, after a collision that caused a big rig to overturn.READ MORE: LA Honors Famed Local Muralist With Robert Vargas Square
Lanes number three and four are closed, as well the Azusa onramp to eastbound lanes of the 60.
According to a tweet by CHP, the SIGAlert is scheduled to last at three hours.
SIGALERT: EB SR60 AT AZUSA AVE, TRAFFIC COLLISION, LANES #3 AND #4 CLOSED AS WELL AS AZUSA ONR TO EB SR60, 3 HOURS DURATION
