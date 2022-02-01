CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Feb. 1, 2022 (CBSLA)

AZUSA (CBSLA) – Authorities with California Highway Patrol have issued a SIGAlert on the eastbound side of State Route 60 at South Azusa Avenue, near Hacienda Heights, after a collision that caused a big rig to overturn.

Lanes number three and four are closed, as well the Azusa onramp to eastbound lanes of the 60.

According to a tweet by CHP, the SIGAlert is scheduled to last at three hours.

