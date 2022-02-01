LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Santa Ana winds are returning to the Southland starting Tuesday evening and are expected to continue through Thursday morning.
The winds are expected to be most severe in the L.A. County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range.
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the affected areas of the L.A. mountains, starting at 10 p.m. through noon Thursday.
Northeast winds of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph are forecasted for the area.
"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," according to the weather service. "If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive."
Less-severe high wind advisories were in place from 10 p.m. Tuesday through noon Thursday for the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the L.A. County coast and downtown L.A.
Those areas are expected to have gusts of 15 to 25 mph.
A wind advisory was also in place for Orange County inland areas from 10 p.m. Tuesday through noon Thursday.
Strong winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could topple causing power outages.
Travel could be impacted especially for high-profile vehicles on the 5 Freeway and Highway 14.