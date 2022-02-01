LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rep. Karen Bass has raised the most money among all candidates in the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral race — taking in more than $1.982 million, all of it in the second half of 2021, figures released Tuesday show.

The deadline was Monday for candidates in city elections to submit their campaign filings to the Los Angeles Ethics Commission.

Bass’s campaign, which was announced on Sept. 27, has spent about $370,000, leaving her with more than $1.6 million on hand.

According to the data, Councilman Kevin de León, who announced his run less than a week before Bass, has raised the second-most at $1.226 million.

Councilman Joe Buscaino raised about $1.182 million over the course of the entire year, with $366,153 raised between July and the end of the year. City Attorney Mike Feuer raised $246,030 during the last six months of the year, bringing contributions for 2021 to $549,322.

Jessica Lall, president and CEO of the Central City Association, raised $403,452. Mel Wilson, a real estate agent and former Metro board member, raised $137,982. Entrepreneur Ramit Varma raised $182,356, on top of a $1.5 million loan from himself.

The primary will take place June 7, with the top two finishers squaring off in the general election Nov. 8.

The filing deadline for people seeking to run in the election is Feb. 12. Real estate mogul and billionaire Rick Caruso is considering a run. On Jan. 24, he announced he changed his voter registration to Democrat after almost a decade of being registered with no party preference.