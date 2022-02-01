NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Police were at a standoff with possibly two suspects barricaded inside a beachfront home in Newport Beach.
The standoff began around 5:45 p.m. in the area of East Balboa Boulevard and Medina Way. According to the Newport Beach Police Department, there were "possible felony suspects barricaded" in the home. At around 7:40 p.m., police confirmed they had one suspect in custody and two more were outstanding. At one point, SWAT officers could be heard issuing commands over a megaphone.
No injuries were reported and police added that there was no perceived threat to the community.
East Balboa Boulevard from Island Avenue to Coronado Street was closed during the standoff. Residents are asked to use the Balboa Island ferry to access the peninsula from Coronado Street.
According to property records, the house in question belongs to former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Elizabeth Vargas. Her involvement is unclear at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.