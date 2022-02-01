LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Country music star Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI, it was announced Tuesday.
Guyton was recently nominated for several Grammy awards for her album “Remember Her Name.”
“Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing,” Guyton tweeted Tuesday. “So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!”
Meanwhile, singer Jhené Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful.” Aiko was also nominated for several Grammys last year for her album “Chilombo.”
Actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" in sign language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.
Pregame festivities will include the contemporary gospel duo Mary Mary, accompanied by the LA Philharmonic’s YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” conducted by Thomas Wilkins, principal conductor of the LA Phil’s Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.
In honor of the Air Force’s 75th anniversary year, the service will conduct a first-of-its-kind flyover over SoFi Stadium during the national anthem. The Air Force Heritage Flight will be a formation of a P-51 Mustang, A- 10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, and a F-35A Lightning II.
DJ and producer Zedd will act as the official pregame DJ during player warmups.
The NFL previously announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the game’s halftime show.
The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the game, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.
