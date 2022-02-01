LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police officers early Tuesday morning in Pacoima.
The situation began before 3:30 a.m. in the 12900 block of Desmond Street when Los Angeles police attempted to take a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon into custody. The suspect was in a house and being uncooperative.
At some point, police opened fire. The suspect was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.
The circumstances of the incident and what exactly prompted officers to open fire was unclear. There was no word on whether the suspect was armed or returned fire.