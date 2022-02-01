LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department will increase deployments from Thursday through the day after the Super Bowl to prepare for possible rowdy celebrations and other disruptions, Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.
The increased patrols will continue through the day after the big game on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
The department will also have extra patrols in the downtown Los Angeles area where NFL-sanctioned events are happening.
"This was not just a win for the L.A. Rams, it was a win for L.A. Because we've seen times past where that's not always the case," Moore said. The LAPD also increased deployments ahead of Sunday's game, which was also held at SoFi Stadium.
“Please enjoy, come out, be a part of this experience. It is a historic event, but also recognize that law enforcement — not just LAPD, but the sheriff’s department, agencies around this region, as well as our state and federal partners — are all leaning in very closely,” Moore said. “We’re on the world stage, we recognize that there are individuals that may wish to disrupt this or somehow distract us away from this event, and we’re well prepared for them.”
According to Moore, the department has the ability to deploy thousands of additional officers if necessary.
Super Bowl LVI will be the first time the Los Angeles area hosted the game since 1993.
