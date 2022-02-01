LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council voted to honor muralist Robert Vargas with an intersection named after its native son.

A fifth-generation Angeleno, Vargas said he draws his artistic genius from the unique customs present in the city of angels.

“I’m continuously inspired by the culture and diversity of this neighborhood,” said the famed muralist.

Vargas was honored when he learned he was being recognized by the city for his work, especially since the intersection named after him is in the same area he grew up.

“This is really L.A.’s original neighborhood,” he said. “Being born and raised right across the street from this mural behind me and to be given this historic honor across the street from here means the world to me and my family.”

Vargas is poised to set a record with his 14-story mural near Pershing Square. He began painting it two years ago and is set to become the largest mural to be painted by a single artist when it is finished in the summer, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

“To be able to contribute to my community and represent the community center here,” said Vargas. “It has been a big part of my intention and passion as an artist.”

Along with his work as an artist, Vargas serves as an ambassador for St. Jude Children’s Hospital where he uses talents to raise money to help save children’s lives. Vargas said that he thrives on showcasing the uniqueness of the people in his community.

Vargas will also be honored with a sign in Boyle Heights.