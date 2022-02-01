LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The funeral service for Officer Fernando Arroyos of the Los Angeles Police Department, who was fatally shot while off-duty on Jan. 10, will be held Wednesday at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills.
The private service will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Hall of Liberty Mosaic Deck, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, the LAPD reported.
The 27-year old three-year veteran of the LAPD was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery in South L.A. on Jan. 10.
According to the sheriff’s department, investigators learned that a black pickup truck had approached Arroyos while he was with his girlfriend looking at homes in the area. Three suspects, at least one of whom was armed, exited the truck. Following an argument, there was an exchange of gunfire and Arroyos was struck. The suspects then jumped back into the pickup and sped away. Arroyos’ girlfriend was not hurt.
On Jan. 27, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against three alleged gang members and one associate for the crime.
Luis Alfredo De La Rosa “Lil J” Rios, 29, Ernesto “Gonzo” Cisneros, 22, and Jesse “Skinny Jack” Contreras, 34 and Rios’ girlfriend Haylee Marie Grisham, 18, were charged with violating a federal racketeering statute.
Rios and Contreras are set to be arraigned on Feb. 3, Grisham on Feb. 7, and Cisneros on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles federal court.
Arroyos is survived by his mother, father, girlfriend, grandfather and step-father.
