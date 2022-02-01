OXNARD (CBSLA) — A felon was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after a standoff near McKinna Elementary School in Oxnard.

Jesus Rangel, 43, was taken into custody Tuesday following a standoff of over two hours in the 1400 block of West Date Street, according to Oxnard Police. The police activity impacted traffic to McKinna Elementary School, 1600 S. N Street, for several hours.

Rangel, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was identified as being involved in the sales of narcotics at the home last month. The standoff ensued when detectives tried to serve a search warrant at the home, prompting Rangel to run out of his rear garage and into the main house, police said.

SWAT officers, who were brought in to assist with the search, made contact with the people inside the home for several minutes, prompting four to exit. Rangel refused to come out for two hours, which prompted SWAT officers to deploy chemical irritants inside the home. Within about five minutes, Rangel broke out a rear window of the home and surrendered, police said.

A search of the home turned up two loaded firearms, large amounts of cash, drugs, and evidence of drug sales, police said. Rangel was arrested on a felony warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm, narcotics sales, and other gun-related charges, and is being held without bail.

Anyone with information about the case or other drug activity in the area can contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600 or click “Report Suspicious Activity” at oxnardpd.org.