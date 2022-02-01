RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) – Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department responded to calls for help on Jersey Boulevard early Tuesday morning in Rancho Cucamonga.
When they arrived, authorities said they found a suspect who had barricaded himself inside the home with a knife.
After an hour, deputies said the suspect ran out of the home and toward officers while holding the knife and that’s when the deputy-involved shooting occurred.
The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital where he is expected to recover.