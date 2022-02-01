CUDAHY (CBSLA) — A deep earthquake was felt through much of the Los Angeles area just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The magnitude-3.3 earthquake struck Cudahy at 9:26 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The depth of the earthquake was more than 9 miles.
A small M3.3 in Cudahy. Probably felt around much of LA basin. Quite deep at 14km. pic.twitter.com/NndIfTnTbE
— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) February 1, 2022
According to earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones, the depth of the earthquake was "quite deep."
Most “Did You Feel It?” responses to the U.S. Geological Survey came from neighboring Long Beach and South Gate. But the earthquake was felt as far as Pauma Valley in San Diego County, which is nearly 86 miles away.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.