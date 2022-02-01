SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris has resigned according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“Dr. Burke Harris’ expertise and leadership is championing equity, mental health and early childhood development have been instrumental in advancing the health and well-being of Californians,” said Newsom. “I thank her for the impactful initiatives and frameworks she was put in place as California’s first-ever Surgeon General, and we’ll continue this important work to create healthier communities across the state.”