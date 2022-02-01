LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor and comedian Billy Crystal will receive a lifetime achievement honor during the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony.
Crystal, best known for films including "When Harry Met Sally…" and "City Slickers," will receive the honor during the March 13 ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City.
Known to younger viewers for lending his voice to the one-eyed monster Mike in Disney/Pixar's "Monsters Inc." and "Monsters University," Crystal's other film credits include "The Princess Bride," "Running Scared," "Analyze This," "Mr. Saturday Night," "Parental Guidance," "Standing Up, Falling Down" and "Throw Momma From the Train."
A "Saturday Night Live" veteran will become only the sixth recipient of the honor, joining Lauren Bacall, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Eddie Murphy and Robert Wise.
