LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Swimming areas off Long Beach were temporarily closed Tuesday following a sewage spill into the Los Angeles River.
About 12,000 gallons of sewage was discharged into the L.A. River Monday, prompting the closure of swimming areas west of Belmont Pier in Long Beach.
"The sewage spill occurred in the City of Compton due to a grease blockage causing sewage to overflow from a manhole," the Long Beach Health Department tweeted.
Long Beach has about seven miles of public beach, and city officials say its Recreational Water Quality health inspection team is monitoring water quality along the affected beach sites until they comply with state water quality standards. Water samples are already collected and routinely tested at Long Beach's public beaches to monitor bacterial levels.
For more information about Long Beach recreational beach water quality, call (562) 570-4199 or visit longbeach.gov/beachwaterquality.