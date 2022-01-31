LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC reopened indoor athletic events to full capacity Monday and resumed regular seating and ticketing procedures.
Events were limited after COVID-19 cases surged in the area. In-person classes resumed on campus on Jan. 10 after the spring semester began with remote instruction.
USC said all other COVID protocols, including updated mask guidelines and vaccination requirements, will remain in place.
"We appreciate the patience and understanding our fans demonstrated as we phased the return of fans back to our indoor events in alignment with the university's resumption of in-person instruction," Athletic Director Mike Bohn said in a statement.
“We look forward to packing the house at Galen Center for our remaining home games this season. We have a lot to play for over the next few months, and we are counting on the passionate support of the Trojan Family.”
The next event at the Galen Center will be Wednesday’s 7 p.m. men’s volleyball match against UC San Diego.
On Feb. 12, the Trojans' men's basketball team takes on UCLA.
