INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – With the Rams win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, they have two weeks before taking on the red-hot Cincinnati Bengal in Super Bowl LVI, which is the same amount of time organizers of the big game have to create a blowout experience for fans and viewers.

SoFi Stadium is the largest Super Bowl campus the National Football League has ever had to decorate and this year organizers have the least amount of time to get the job done.

“This is the first time ever that we’ve had such a delay that now it’s all full pedal-to-the-metal all the way through to Super Bowl Sunday,” said R.J. Orr, Executive Vice-President and Partner of Bluemedia.

For Bluemedia and its contractors, it’s a Monday morning mad dash. The Super Bowl organizers had to hold contractors back a week because, in another first, a conference championship game had never been held at a location that was also hosting the Super Bowl.

“Our team is busy putting up all of the Super Bowl graphics or decor, as we sometimes call it, all over the stadium,” Orr said.

Off-campus, at the convention center, they’re piecing together the Super Bowl experience, a theme park for football fans.

Meanwhile, right after the rams were crowned Kings of the NFC, fans gobbled up conference championship gear at Dick’s Sporting Goods. The hats were a big ticket item and sold out Sunday night, but Dick’s said the gear has been restocked and that more gear was on the way.

Crews, on Monday, power-washed the algae in the SoFi Stadium pond to make way for geysers planned to compliment the 60 x 30 foot Super Bowl logo.

While the Rams and Bengals logos, as well as player decorations, were printed Sunday night, the NFL works with the host city years in advance on what theme is wanted.

“One of them is kind of that sunset vision that you see in Los Angeles that its so famous for, the palm trees, that’s in the style guide, but mostly we took this behind the scenes, motion picture, bringing it to the big screen, kind of that moment of cinematic magic,” said NFL Director of Events, Daphne Wood.

While SoFi is the Ram’s home stadium, the Bengals are the official home team during the Super Bowl due to a quirk in NFL rules. However, staff from the Ram’s public relations firm said the team will be using their normal locker room.