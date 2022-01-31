LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams fans looking for NFC championship gear after the team’s incredible comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night, to send them to Super Bowl LVI, are in luck.
Several Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in El Segundo, Torrance and Cerritos opened their doors early Monday, at 7 a.m., so fans could get special Rams 2022 NFC Championship gear.
The stores are locate at Plaza El Segundo, the Del Amo Fashion Center and Los Cerritos Center.
Meanwhile, the Equipment Room, the Rams official brick-and-mortar store, located at SoFi Stadium, is temporarily closed due to Super Bowl preparations. Fans can instead go here to buy Super Bowl gear online.
The Rams, down 17-7 going into the fourth quarter Sunday night in their NFC Title bout at SoFi Stadium with the 49ers, scored 13 unanswered points to defeat the 49ers 20-17. The Super Bowl will be at SoFi Stadium in two weeks, where the Rams will host the improbable Cincinnati Bengals.