CLAREMONT (CBSLA) – A man was found dead inside a vehicle in Claremont Monday, prompting a police investigation.
Claremont Police Department officers were called just after 6:05 a.m. to the 1400 block of Claremont Boulevard, near the California Botanic Garden, on reports of a suspicious vehicle and found the man dead inside, according to a department statement.READ MORE: 'Rust' Death Sparks New Mexico Gun Safety Bill For Actors
The man’s name and manner of death were not immediately released, though authorities are investigating his death as suspicious.READ MORE: LA Ranked Third Best City To Work In US
Anyone with information on the man’s death was asked to call the Claremont Police Department at 909-399-5411. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.MORE NEWS: Cheslie Kryst, Former Miss USA, Dead At 30
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)