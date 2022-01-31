FONTANA (CBSLA) – A Jurupa Hills High School teacher is in custody after it emerged that he had exchanged sexually explicit text messages with a 17-year-old female student.
Joshua Armstrong, 29, was detained after detectives with the Fontana Police Investigations Division received information regarding the sexually inappropriate messages that occurred over a three month period, from September 2021 to December 2021, according to authorities.
Police said Armstrong fully cooperated with detectives during the investigation and was then booked into the West Valley Detention Center and charged with contacting a minor to commit a sex crime.
Anyone with any further information regarding this incident or who may be aware of additional victims is urged to contact Detective T. Borden (tborden@fontana.org) or Detective K. Beebe (kbeebe@fontana.org)