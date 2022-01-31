LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beginning Monday free COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots and PCR testing will be available at selected three Los Angeles County assessor’s offices.
The sites will be open Monday at the South District Office at 1401 E. Willow St. in Signal Hill, Wednesday at the Lancaster Regional Office at 251 E. Avenue K-6 and Sunday at the East District Office, 1190 Durfee Ave. in South El Monte.
The sites will be open from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. all three days. No appointments are needed.
All eligible ages will be able to receive either the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccination and boosters on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
