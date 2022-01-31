CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It was fitting that there were plenty of Hollywood celebrities on hand as the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night pulled off a Hollywood ending and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a magnificent comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Donte’ Deayon meets with fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

The Rams, down 17-7 going into the fourth quarter, scored 13 unanswered points to defeat the 49ers 20-17 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Super Bowl will be at SoFi Stadium again in two weeks, where the Rams will face the improbable Cincinnati Bengals.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted photos from the game alongside L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and actor Rob Lowe.

“The Rams are going to the Super Bowl!!! I already got the suite and can’t wait to cheer the Rams on to victory! Congratulations to Rams owner Stan Kroenke, the incredible coaches and players, and the entire Rams organization!”

Also on hand were the likes of actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Alba.

Newsom, a 49ers fan, tweeted his congratulations to the Rams:

“Congrats to the NFC champion Rams — California is well represented in #SuperBowlLVI! And thanks to the 49ers for the exciting season and playoff run — have a feeling there’s more to come from the Red & Gold next year!!”

Newsom appeared to catch some flack online for not wearing a mask in the photo. All fans attending the game were required to be masked when not eating or drinking.

Garcetti also tweeted a photo following the win standing on the field with the Rams mascot, Rampage.