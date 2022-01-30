PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A two-car collision in Pacoima resulted in six injured passengers on Sunday evening.
The crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on Van Nuys Boulevard, where Los Angeles Fire Department crews were required to use hydraulic tools to free one of the six people impacted in the incident.
An incident report from Los Angeles Police Department reported that the driver of a Honda Civic was seen driving at high speeds, when it crossed into oncoming traffic, where it collided with the over vehicle involved.
All of the people involved were males between the ages of 20 to 30.
Two of the men were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, while three were treated on the scene for minor injuries. All of these were in the truck that was ran into by the Civid driver.
Though no arrests have yet been reported, authorities could be seen taking one of the men, the driver of the Civic, into custody following the incident via Sky9 Chopper that was overhead.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.