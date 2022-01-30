LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were investigating the discovery of a man’s body on Holmes Avenue on Sunday.
Authorities were dispatched to the unincorporated area of Florence-Firestone near Watts just after 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of a man who had previously deceased.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, and an investigation has been launched.
There is still no word on how the man died.
Anyone with information on this death was asked to call the LASD’s homicide unit at (323) 890-5500.
