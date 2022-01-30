SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old woman from Seal Beach.
Jenna Stone was reported missing by family members after a friend had received a suspicious call from Stone, who called crying and communicated that she was visiting a man whose name she could not recall. The friend indicated that Stone sounded intoxicated. Shortly after, Stone's phone either died or was turned off.
Prior to, Stone had shared with her parents that she was staying the night with a friend. She was last seen leaving her home in a black, 2015 Honda Civic with an affixed California license plate of #7RIM442. She was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black or dark-colored sweatpants.
Friends of Stone told detectives that she may have been meeting up with a man who met on Tinder known only as “Jordan.”
As of Sunday, phone records indicate that Stone's cell phone last pinged in the area of Victorville on Sunday around 11:23 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seal Beach Police Department Watch Commander at (562) 594-7232.