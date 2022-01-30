SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — The USGS says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 was detected in San Diego County on Sunday.
The quake struck near the Palomar Observatory about 17 miles southwest of Escondido and about 25 miles west-southwest of Oceanside.
Reports online indicated two main jolts with a rapid shaking.
According to online submissions, the quake was felt in Palomar, Temecula, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos, Oceanside, Ramona and Winchester.
No further information was immediately available.