HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A man who was wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Huntington Beach died on Sunday afternoon, after succumbing to his injuries.
The initial incident took place at around 10:00 p.m. Saturday evening on Koledo Lane, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
In response, authorities closed down the roadway and the surrounding area as they conducted an investigation.
The man, whose identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Authorities investigating the incident are still searching for a suspect and motive in the shooting, which is now a homicide.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)