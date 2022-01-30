SUNLAND-Tujunga (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews were on scene at a the site of fatal incident involving a vehicle which rolled down a hillside in Sunland.
When they were able to hike down the hillside, they found one person dead in the vehicle. Crews were working to determine if there were any other occupants in the vehicle.
The incident was reported at 2:15 p.m. on North Oro Vista Avenue in Sunland.
LAFD Air Ops were also on hand to assist in the visual search, and Los Angeles Police Department officers were on scene to handle the investigation.
The identity of the person involved has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.