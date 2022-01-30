LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Rams continue their playoff run on Sunday, in a 3:30 matchup with their bitter divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers. It’s all on the table in this one, for bragging rights and a Super Bowl LVI berth, a game which will ironically be held in the very same SoFi Stadium in just two weeks time.

Follow along here for live updates of big plays, momentum shifts and scoring drives.

First Quarter

Los Angeles Rams to receive the ball first.

Q1 – 14:14; 4th and 3 – Rams 3-and-out, Punt. Score: 0-0

Q1 – 12:36; 4th and 7 – 49ers 3-and-out, Punt. Score: 0-0

Q1 – 11:10; 3rd and 7 – Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp for 17-yards. Score: 0-0

Q1 – 10:26; 2nd and 7 – Matthew Stafford to Tyler Higbee for 13 yards. Score: 0-0

Q1 – 9:56; 1st and 10 – Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. for 10 yards. Score: 0-0

Q1 – 9:09; 1st and Goal – Cam Akers rush for 14 yards. Score 0-0

Q1 – 6:53; 3rd and Goal – Matthew Stafford INTERCEPTED by Jimmie Ward in the end zone. Returned for 23 yards. Score: 0-0

Q1 – 6:53; 1st and 10 – Jimmy Garoppolo to Brandon Aiyuk for 12 yards. Score: 0-0

Q1 – 5:42; 2nd and 7 – Jimmy Garoppolo to Elijah Mitchell for 18 yards. Score: 0-0

Q1 – 3:28; 4th and 6 – 49ers punt, downed at the 3-yard line. Score: 0-0

END FIRST QUARTER – Score: 0-0

Second Quarter

Both Tyler Higbee, TE, and Cam Akers, RB, of the Rams were reported injured and questionable to return following the first quarter of play.

Q2 – 13:26; 3rd and 10 – Matthew Stafford rush for 14 yards. Score: 0-0

Q2 – 12:06; 1st and 10 – Nick Bosa tackles Sony Michel for a 3-yard loss. Score: 0-0

Q2 – 10:20; 1st and 10 – Matthew Stafford SACKED by Nick Bosa for 4-yard loss. Score: 0-0

Q2 – 8:46 – 3rd and 13 – Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp for 16-yard TOUCHDOWN (Matt Gay Extra Point – Good). Score: 7-0, Rams

Q2 – 8:04 – 2nd and 8 – Jimmy Garoppolo to Brandon Aiyuk for 31 yards. Score: 7-0, Rams

Q2 – 6:10 – 2nd and 12 – Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel for 44-yard TOUCHDOWN (Robbie Gould Extra Point – Good). Score: 7-7