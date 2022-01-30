LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A 30-year-old man died Saturday following a shooting in Long Beach, police said.
The incident unfolded just after 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard.
It was there that authorities responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived, they located Eduardo Alonso inside a vacant building suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Alonso died at the scene. He was believed to be experiencing homelessness at the time.
Based on a preliminary investigation, it appears that the suspects were involved in a fight with Alonso, at which point Alonso was shot. The suspects felt southbound in an alleyway.
A motive for the shooting was not known. The incident, according to police, was presently being investigated as being gang-related.
Police said the building appeared to have been converted in an encampment for those experiencing homelessness.
Anyone with more information was asked to call Homicide Detectives Sean Magee or Juan Carlos Reyes at (562) 570-7244.