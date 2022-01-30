LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sunday recorded 16,835 new cases of the coronavirus and 40 new deaths.
Among those infected, the county reported that there were currently 3,852 people who were hospitalized as a result.READ MORE: Jackson, Boston Lead Clippers' Rout Of Hornets, 115-90
The winter surge was being attributed to the Omicron variant and was continuing to drive up hospital rates.READ MORE: Young's 36 Points Lifts Hawks Over Lakers, 129-121
On Saturday, the county reported another 73 deaths associated with COVID-19 and another 21,709 new positive COVID cases.
The county reported 101 COVID-related deaths Friday, one of the highest daily numbers of the past year.MORE NEWS: Seal Beach Woman Goes Missing After Telling Parents She Was Staying Overnight With A Friend
Because transmission rates remained high, the public was urged to follow common sense safety precautions at upcoming gatherings, including watching or attending the NFC championship game and Lunar New Year celebrations this week. Residents were urged to neither host nor attend gatherings if they are sick.