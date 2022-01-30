From curling to Persian ice cream, we’ve got icy fun for everyone!

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CURLING CENTER

Newly opened in 2021, the Southern California Curling Center is the first ice facility dedicated to the sport of curling in SoCal which means more ice, and better ice, to serve Los Angeles and the region.

The sport of curling is accessible to anyone – from kids to college age and beyond, as well as adaptive wheelchair curling, and special curling sticks for those with mobility or arthritic issues. For more details about the facility, or to learn how to curl, visit their online website at curling.la.

Southern California Curling Center

4545 Pacific Blvd Vernon, CA 90058

SAFFRON AND ROSE PERSIAN ICE CREAM

Since the mid-70s, Saffron and Rose has been serving Persian ice cream to Southern California and remains family owned. They work with natural ingredients of the highest quality and are known for their namesake flavor Saffron and Rose with pistachios. Additionally, they offer specialty flavors from Lavendar to Jasmine and Faloodeh, a unique recipe of rosewater sorbet enriched with paper-thin rice noodles for a delicate crunch.

To learn more about Saffron and Rose ice cream or to shop online, click HERE. Or visit their retail locations below.

Saffron and Rose Westwood

1387 Westwood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA, 90024 Store Phone: 310-477-5533

Saffron and Rose Irvine

4523 Campus Dr.

Irvine, CA, 92612 Store Phone: 949-333-3938