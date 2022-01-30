LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) — At least four people were injured in a two-car collision that occurred on the westbound 210 Freeway on Sunday evening.
A vehicle driving the wrong way collided with an oncoming vehicle, prompting the collision.
The crash was reported just before 9:30 p.m., and when authorities arrived on the scene they were told by witnesses that one of the vehicles was entirely engulfed in flames.
Two of the people injured were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, while two others are considered to be “in at least serious condition,” according to Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart.
A SigAlert was issued by California Highway Patrol officers, which shut down four lanes of the 210 Freeway, as cleanup crews attempted to clear the scene of the vehicles and debris left from the collision.